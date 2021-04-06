While many area restaurants and eateries may be finished serving fish fries on Friday, there is one more opportunity to get one from a local favorite and for a good cause.

Easter Sunday marked the end of the lenten season in which Catholics all over Central New York flock to their favorite spot to enjoy the breaded classic. One of the most popular locations for fish fries to-go is the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company.

This Friday, April 9th, 2021 from 4PM to 7PM at the famed location at 5476 Trenton Road in Deerfield. The proceeds from this bonus fish fry offering will go to benefit the "Believe 271" Foundation. "Believe 271" is an organization that was founded to assist volunteer firefighters, EMTs and members of ladies auxiliaries in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties. The foundation helps those folks who put their lives on the line who may be experiencing life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer.

Distribution of the fish fries will happen the same way they were handed out during Lent. It will be a drive-thru only style and there are a variety of options for the family to enjoy. In addition to the classic fish fry option, the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company will offer baked fish, shrimp and chicken strips. Officials with the fire company are asking patrons to use the Firehouse Road drive thru entrance.

Hang on to your fish fry frenzy just a little longer and support an incredible cause. Those volunteer firefighters out there give so much and this is the perfect way to show your appreciation.