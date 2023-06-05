10 Displaced By East Utica House Fire

A total of ten people have been displaced after a fire tore the second story of a two-family home in East Utica.

Heavy damage after a house fire on Sunday at 518 Wetmore Street. Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 Heavy damage after a house fire on Sunday at 518 Wetmore Street. Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 loading...

Utica Firefighters say no one was injured injured in the Sunday afternoon blaze at 518 Wetmore Street. Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke billowing from the second floor and extending into the attic. Ultimately, a large hole was cut in the roof to allow for ventilation.

Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 loading...

The fire was contained to the second story and attic, and firefighters covered furniture and personal belongings of the occupants with tarps to help protect them from water damage, officials said.

The cause is still under investigation.

Fire scorches second story of East Utica home. Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 Fire scorches second story of East Utica home. Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 loading...

While the exterior siding at 518 seemed mostly intact on the side of the structure, you can see from the photos below that siding at a neighboring home - 520 Wetmore - began melting off.

Utica Fire, National Grid and the American Red Cross all responded to the scene.

Siding on a Wetmore Street home begin melting off after during a fire at a neighboring home. Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 Siding on a Wetmore Street home begin melting off after during a fire at a neighboring home. Jeff Monaski/WIBX 950 loading...

Officials say at least four of the occupants are receiving assistance with immediate housing and other needs.

See How Firefighters Fight Fires Around the World

Semi Trailer Caught Fire on I-80 in Uinta County May 15, 2023

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.