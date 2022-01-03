Fire Destroys Historic New York Farmhouse Built in Mid 1800s

A fire destroyed a more than 200-year-old New York farmhouse. The good news is, firefighters managed to save the historic octagonal barn.

Several fire departments were called to the home on County Road 14 in the Town of Catharine, in Western New York. The house was built in the mid-1800s. New owners just purchased the property and had started working on their plan to build several cabins that would be rented out on Airbnb, according to the Odessa Fire Department.

The house had been undergoing renovations so many of the walls had been removed contributing to the quick spread of the fire throughout the house.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze but it was minor and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a malfunction of an electrical panel box in the basement. Unfortunately, the house was a total loss. Luckily no one was living inside the home at the time of the fire.

No word on whether the new owners plan to continue their project of turning the historic property between Ithaca and Watkins Glen into a rental getaway with breathtaking views of the Finger Lakes region. Plans were to start building sometime in the Spring.

