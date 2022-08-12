Norwich Firefighter Uses All His Time To Protect His Community
Time is everything... and this first-responder is dedicated to giving all the time he has back to his community.
Meet Blake Parry
This is someone who always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Blake is a proud member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. He spends a majority of his time there picking up shifts, whether they are mandated or not.
If being a fire fighter wasn't enough, Blake plans to go a step further this fall. He is going to begin sacrificing more of his personal time to become a paramedic. He wants to be someone anyone can rely on, regardless of the emergency
Whenever he's off duty and there's someone who needs medical assistance, he's always the first one to help.
Thank you Blake for all that you do. Your sacrifice is helping keep so many people safe in your community. Your hard work hasn't gone unnoticed, so thank you for being so dedicated to your department and community.
Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers, front line workers, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them an oil change from Jiffy Lube on Commercial Drive in New Hartford and a<strong> Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.</strong>