Norwich Firefighter Uses All His Time To Protect His Community

Time is everything... and this first-responder is dedicated to giving all the time he has back to his community.

Meet Blake Parry

This is someone who always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Blake is a proud member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. He spends a majority of his time there picking up shifts, whether they are mandated or not.

If being a fire fighter wasn't enough, Blake plans to go a step further this fall. He is going to begin sacrificing more of his personal time to become a paramedic. He wants to be someone anyone can rely on, regardless of the emergency

Whenever he's off duty and there's someone who needs medical assistance, he's always the first one to help.

Thank you Blake for all that you do. Your sacrifice is helping keep so many people safe in your community. Your hard work hasn't gone unnoticed, so thank you for being so dedicated to your department and community.

