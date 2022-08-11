Why Millie Bobby Brown Stepped Away From Social Media

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is now getting candid about her hiatus from social media.

In a new interview with Allure, she shared that she had been in a relationship with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic, but that she decided to cut ties with him in January 2021. However, he would go on to claim later on that the two were in a "sexual relationship when Brown was a minor," Entertainment Tonight reports.

In the new interview, she claims that "No one on the set knew I was going through this. So, it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew."

She continued: "Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

Ecimovic also stated that he "groomed" and manipulated Brown, which her team denies.

Brown then elaborated more on the relationship to Allure, saying that the relationship was just a "blip" in her life and that she's moved on.

"It was a year of healing," she said. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f----ing long."

She went on to reveal that the reason she is sharing her story is to help other girls who have found themselves in a similar situation.

After finding success by starring in Stranger Things, Brown has deleted her Twitter and TikTok accounts and she leaves Instagram and Facebook to her team. She goes on to say that the only online presence she has is the Florence by Mills website, which she says is an ideal place for her to express herself, because, "Nobody can comment."