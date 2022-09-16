Canastota Police Officer Proves To Be A Leader Year After Year

Credit - William Preuss via Facebook

Meet William Pruess

Here's a guy who has been committed to his community and has proven year after year to be a leader. William is a proud Police Officer for the City of Canastota, a role he has had for a long time.

Being a first responder is something William takes to heart. As someone who has been hurt in the line of duty, he will do everything it takes to protect his community.

Credit - William Preuss via Facebook
He even participates yearly in the CNY Stairclimb, an effort taken by first responders to remember those hero's lost at the Twin Towers on 9/11. He says it is always an honor to climb in their name and participate in it every year with his brothers and sister.

He deserves to be recognized for his duty because he is a hero for protecting the citizens of Canastota.

Thank you William for all that you do. You are an inspiration to not only your other officers on duty, but to everyone else in your community as well.

Credit - William Preuss via Facebook
