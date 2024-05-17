Two Young Males with Shotgun Arrested in Herkimer After Car Crash, Foot Chase

A motor vehicle accident in Herkimer, followed by witnesses claiming they saw two men running from the scene with a shotgun, resulted in two arrests Friday morning in the village, according to Herkimer Police Chief Mike Jory.

Police say, reports of the automobile accident at the corner of North Washington and State Streets was reported at about 8:20 Friday morning. Jory says, as officers arrived on scene, several witnesses reported seeing two males exit a van, running with what appeared to be a rifle or a shotgun. Moments later, Jory says officers observed

the males running north on N. Washington Street and engaged in a foot pursuit as one went through a yard just north of Green Street and one ran east toward Doxtader Street.

Jory says, officers were able to detain one male on Green St. near the police station and the other on Harter St. at Folts Street. Both males were transported to the station, according to police.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ethan Maurer of Sherrill and a 17-year-old juvenile male from Canastota.

While searching the area, Officers located the shotgun (with an expended round) in an open bilco doors of a residence on N. Washington St. and secured it. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the van involved in the accident, as well as the shotgun, were stolen from Canastota Thursday night by both males.

Jory says Canastota Police were called and worked in conjunction with the

investigating Officers at Herkimer Police. The male who possessed the shotgun, also had a backpack with over 50 rounds of shotgun shells.

Maurer was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th, an E/Felony, for possessing the van and stolen credit/debit cards from

the victim. He is being held for arraignment in Herkimer County CAP Court. Additional

charges are pending for the possession of the stolen shotgun, once a victim is identified.

The 17 year old juvenile, who was recently released from Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) custody, has 5 new open cases in Madison County Family Court. The juvenile was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence (E/Felony), 2

counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (E/Felony) for the stolen shotgun

and the debit/credit cards from the victim and Obstruction of Governmental

Administration 2nd (A/Misdemeanor). He is being held for arraignment in Herkimer

County Youth Part of the Supreme Court. Additional charges are pending for the

possession of the stolen shotgun, once a victim is identified.

"We would like to thank the Herkimer County 911 Dispatchers for coordinating and

managing our response and providing us with details and updates," said Jory. "We were assisted by NYSP, Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk PD, Herkimer FD, MOVAC,

Herkimer County Probation Office and the Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office."

Jory added, "Most importantly, we would like to thank the many residents of Herkimer that assisted in identifying and locating the suspects."

