A West Monroe man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after allegedly setting his house on fire.

State Police in Hastings responded to 417 County Route 48 in the Town of West Monroe just after noon on Tuesday regarding a harassment complaint involving 38-year-old Christopher Ariola and a family member.

When troopers arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

They helped five people get out of the residence safely and there were no injuries.

State Police State Police loading...

Investigators from the Oswego County Cause and Origin are investigating the fire, but it’s believed Ariola stared the fire in his bedroom.

Ariola was charged with arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned in Oswego County Court and sent to the Oswego County Jail pending his next court appearance.

The Oswego, Town of West Monroe, Constantia, Central Square, Brewerton and Parish Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Human Remains Found After Annsville House Fire

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that patrol officers were called, along with multiple fire companies, to the scene of a fire on Gossner Road in the Town of Annsville on February 15, 2022. Neighbors had reported the fire to emergency services around 1:30pm.

Fire departments from Taberg, Lee Center, Camden, and West Leyden all responded in an effort to put out the fire. Authorities say, however, that the home was fully engulfed by the time emergency responders arrived. New York State Police also responded and assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

The homeowner was not home at the time and, police say, unaccounted for at the time of the fire.

At approximately 9:00pm human remains were found in the debris and charred remains of the home. Upon discovery of the remains the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted. The remains were secured by the OCMEO for study and investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Names are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

