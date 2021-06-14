A former Utica City Councilman has received the backing of two parties in his bid for Oneida County Family Court Judge.

Jason Flemma will have both the Republican and Conservative lines this November when residents elect a judge for a 10-year term. Flemma, 43, a married father of two, was elected to the common council in 2013 and served one-year representing South Utica. He resigned from the council in 2015 to accept a position as the court attorney for Oneida County Family Court Judge Julia Brouillette. He's served Brouillette in that role since 2015.

"As someone who has the privilege of working in Oneida County Family Court each and every day, I've seen firsthand the positive difference that can be made in the lives of children and families. I wake up and go to work knowing that I can have an impact. It would be an honor to serve our great community as a Judge, and I humbly ask voters to look at my unique qualifications as both a successful attorney in private practice as well as my service in Oneida County Family Court, and support my candidacy,'' Flemma said in a news release announcing his endorsement by the two parties.

This judgeship, typically a ten-year term, has opened up due to the retirement of county family court judge, Honorable James Griffith. Flemma is the only publicly announced candidate for the position at this time.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

