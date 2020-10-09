Florence Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Of 13 Year Old Boy

Oneida County CAC

A Town of Florence man has been arrested by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say 22-year old Darius Seaton allegedly subjected a 13-year old boy to sexual contact during the summer of 2018 in the Town of Ava.

Authorities say the investigation was initiated by a report made directly to the Child Advocacy Center by the local council of the Boy Scouts of America, who have assisted fully with the investigation.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

The victim has also been offered counseling through the CAC.

