Fly Creek Cider Mill Makes National “Best of The Best” List

It's always really great to see a local landmark get some national recognition. This time: Fly Creek Cider Mill is being honored.

According to The Schoharie News, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been ranked on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association (ABA). The historic Mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.

The annual “Best of the Best” list draws attention to industry members who continuously go above and beyond for group tours and the motorcoach industry as a whole. This is the seventh year that the organization has published the list, which features categories such as Adventure, Culture, Entertainment, Festivals & Events, Food & Beverage, Lodging, and Shopping.

In January of 2021, it was announced that the family favorite destination that is Fly Creek Cider Mill might be closing for good due to the pandemic. The water-powered cider mill on the banks of Fly Creek had been pressing cider for a very, very long time. But alas, the Michael's family restructured everything to keep the magic of the cider mill alive.

A big congratulations to them for being a part of this incredible list.

Syracuse Restaurant Wins Big

Peppino’s on Syracuse’s northside entered the World Calzone Championship that was held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The owner of Peppino's, John Vigliotti, told CNY Central that it was the first ever calzone contest in the United States, and they entered and won. Read more about that here.

