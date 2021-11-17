Fore! Take A Look At 12 Of Oneida County’s Top Golf Courses

While most golfers had put away their clubs for the year, if you're a golf enthusiast or new golfer looking forward to spring, Oneida County has got you covered

According to Oneida County Tourism, there are 30 golf courses in the county within a 28-minute drive.

In fact,Oneida County is ranked 17th of 62 counties in the state golf courses per capita, and 15th of 62 counties in golf courses per square mile.

Courses include the Robert Trent Jones designed Valley View Golf Course in Utica and the Turning Stone Resort and Casino’s Atunyote course, which has played host to several PGA Tour events.

We take a look at 12 of the best golf courses in Oneida County in this spectacular photo gallery.

12 Of The Top Golf Courses In Oneida County Oneida County has 30 golf courses that are within a 28 minutes drive. Here are 12 of the top courses in Oneida County.

