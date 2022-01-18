Forestburgh Firefighter Dies in The Line of Duty

A Sullivan County community is mourning the death of one of its heroes.

The Sullivan County New York Bureau of Fire shared the devastating news that Forestburgh Fire Company #1 lost one of their own during a structure fire.

In a statement, the Sullivan County Bureau of Fire wrote:

The Bureau of Fire and all of Sullivan County sends its condolences to the Forestburgh Fire Company #1 and the Steinberg family...

Statement from the company officers: It is with regret that the Forestburgh Fire District and the Forestburgh Fire Company, must announce the death of Assistant Chief William J Steinberg of the Forestburgh Fire Company while operating at a mutual aid structure fire on January 15, 2022. At this time the dates and times for the service are pending. We will provide this information when the arrangements are finalized.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to William J. Steinberg’s Family and the members of the Forestburgh Fire Company.

Orange County NY Fire Calls on Facebook shared that the fire took place at a structure in Monticello. More details about the fire and Steinberg's death are unknown at this time.

The man that taught me how to fish and first inspired me to become part of the fire service, Rest easy big guy we’ll take it from here.

Another shared:

This community lost a great man today. William Steinberg . My heart goes out to you and your family. Rest In Peace.

Our deepest condolences go out to Willam Steinberg's family and his brothers and sister at the Forestburgh Fire Company #1.

