Former Councilwoman Starts Petition to Re-Open Utica City Hall

Former Utica Councilwoman Samantha Colosimo-Testa has started a petition that calls for the re-opening of Utica City Hall.

The petition can be found at Change.org, and stingingly criticizes the decision not to re-open to the public, saying 'Disney World is open and yet our local government is not available to the public':

City Hall has been closed since March of 2020. It has been over a year since the public has been allowed back in City Hall to conduct City business. We have all been sympathetic because of the issues we face with Covid-19 however, local schools have resumed in person learning, Disney world is open, and yet our local government is not available to the public. A majority of city hall offices are secure with plexiglass to make it safe from employees to exchange in business. Thankfully, this was done before coronavirus. It’s time government gets back open for interaction with its citizens with CDC recommendations in place.

Colosimo-Testa, a former sixth-ward representative, opted not to run for re-election last November, but has already announced her intent to run for an At-Large seat on the council's 9 member board.

The petition launched Wednesday afternoon and seeks 200 virtual signatures. Less than 24 hours after going LIVE, just over 100 people had already signed.

A message on the CityofUtica.com website says City Hall is closed to the public until further notice.

Residents in the city and the surrounding areas who need to pay a Mohawk Valley Water Authority bill are urged to mail checks to the Authority at City Hall or pay by phone - both are listed on the MVWA billing statement. Meanwhile, city taxpayers who need to tax bills can also mail them, or pay online here.

