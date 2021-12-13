The Buffalo Bills lost an absolute heartbreaker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening, 33-27.

The Bills were down 24-3 at halftime after an abysmal start by the defense and missed opportunities by the offense.

But the second half was a different story.

The Bills offense roared back with 24 points of their own and the defense stopped Tom Brady and the Bucs offense. Josh Allen threw for over 300 yards and ran for another 100 yards against Tampa Bay. It truly felt like Allen was the best player on the field on Sunday, maybe for either team.

But it was the end of the game that has Bills fans steaming.

Two non-pass interference calls on wide receiver Stefon Diggs: one in the end zone on a fade pattern for a potential game-winning touchdown, and the other on the first drive in overtime when Diggs' jersey was pulled.

But it was the pass interference against Levi Wallace that has fans most angry. It was called on the Bills cornerback, despite a clear non-contact on his part and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans grabbed him.

Former NFL official and current NBC rules analyst, Terry McAulay says the call was wrong and the Bills should not have been flagged here.

The loss now send the Bills to 7-6 but they still have a near 70 percent chance to make the playoffs with the final playoff spot in the AFC still in their possession.

It's not a good look to put the blame on the officials, since the Bills had a bad first half, but they clearly got robbed at the end of that game. It was a bad look on the NFL's part and the fact it happened against Tom Brady makes it look that much worse.

