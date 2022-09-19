After a success with its inaugural event, organizers are getting ready to host the second annual Frankfort HarborFest this weekend.

It's being held at the Frankfort Marina located on East Orchard Street on September 23 and 24.

Festivities on Friday will include the Frankfort Starlighters Grand Reunion, hosting Brig Juice at St. Francis at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Salt City Jazz Collective playing under the big tent at 7:15 p.m.

On Saturday, locally grown, fresh foods will be available at the farmer's market, running from 11:00 a.m. until dusk. There will also be food trucks dishing out some delicious grub and more, and a full day of LIVE musical performances.

Saturday's schedule has Grit N Grace performing at 11:00 a.m., Joey Fiato at 3:00 p.m. and the evening is capped off by Last Left.

Food Trucks on site will include Salamone's, Uncle Ray's, Lunar Links, Captain Bard's, The Grapevine, Teddy's, Brenda's Cotton Candy, K Dogs, and Space Out Gastro.

For more information, visit Frankfort HarborFest on Facebook.

