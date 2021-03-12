Free Snow Kayaking And Human Curling Close To Utica/Rome

Take a short drive from Utica/Rome for some free family springtime fun like a scavenger hunt, snow kayaking, human curling, snow tubing, and more.

Take the 1-hour ride to Snow Ridge Ski Resort for their 75 Anniversary Celebration. It has been a difficult year, and this is quite a milestone for the resort.

Covid has cast a pretty large shadow over the season and we haven’t exactly been in a celebrating mood. Thanks to our staff and guests, however, we’ve been able to have a safe, successful season, and for that, we’re forever grateful! [Snow Ridge Ski Resprt]

Celebrate 75 years of skiing on the Tug on Saturday, March 13th. The event is for the entire family and includes spring skiing and fun activities on and off the snow! Have fun with a scavenger hunt, Snow Ridge trivia challenge, human curling, and snow kayaking, and it's FREE to try, and everyone is welcome!

Scavenger Hunt: All day (start in the Wax House)

Trivia Challenge: 12 PM in (meet in the Wax House)

Human Curling: All day (in the courtyard)

Snow Kayaking: 1 PM-3 PM (bottom of South, register at Ticket Desk)

On Sunday, March 14, they're hosting their final snow show race for all ages.

Snow Ridge Ski Resort is located at 4173 West Road in Turin, NY. Call 315-348-8456 for more information.

Looking for something closer to home? Woods Valley Ski Resort, located at 9100 State Route 46 in Westernville, is 30 minutes from Utica and is into its final week of night skiing and night snow tubing. Here are this weekend's hours.

Friday, 3/12/21 - Lift hours 10 to 9. Tubing hours 6 to 8.

Saturday, 3/13/21 - Lift hours 9 to 9. Tubing hours 12 to 8. 50th and Final Night.

Sunday, 3/14/21 - Lift hours 9 to 4. Tubing 12 to 4.

Monday, 3/15/21 - closed. SEASON PASS SALE BEGINS - new passes can be used for the remaining days we are open this season.

