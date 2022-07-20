Forest Ranger Saves Angler After His Kayak Flips In This CNY Pond

This is just another reason to make your safety a priority when kayaking or canoeing in New York State this summer.

911 Dispatch recently received a call of a kayaker in distress in Onondaga County. An angler from Jamesville was fishing in the Labrador Hollow Unique Area, around the Town of Fabius, when he fell out of his kayak and into the water.

The 49-year-old tried getting back into the kayak, but was unsuccessful. When he started becoming exhausted and was afraid he was going to drown. He began yelling for help and thankfully someone nearby heard him. That person called 911 and the Onondaga County Dive Team was sent out to help.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Ranger Lunt used a small inflatable kayak to reach the man, while the Dive Team came in on a small motorboat. After getting the distressed man on-board, Ranger Lunt towed their flipped kayak back to showed. The man was then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

This goes to show accidents can always happen when you're out kayaking in New York. With over 7,500 bodies of water and more than 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state, there may be places where there's no one else but you on the water.

Regardless of your skill level, knowing what to do in case of an emergency is always important before hitting the water. Visit the DEC's website for rules and safety information.

Forest Rangers responded to a number of other hiking, kayaking and forest fire incidents this past week. Check them out for yourself by visiting their website.

