No Hunter Mountain Doesn’t Have Longest Snow Tubing Runs! They Are Upstate

The longest snow tubing runs in New York state aren't at Hunter Mountain, where most think. They are actually in Upstate New York.

Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to 8 of the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. There's even a 100-foot vertical drop. You don't have to worry about walking back up the hill either. They have a magic carpet ride to pull you up.

Is Maple Ridge Open

Only real snow is used at Maple Ridge and there hasn't been much of it this winter yet. Mother Nature dropped enough to open for tubing on Christmas Eve day.

Credit - Maple Ridge Center

A few days later, the hills were bare on New Year's Day.

Fire up the lawnmower. We continue to wait.

Credit - Maple Ridge Center

When Will Maple Ridge Open

The snow park will open when Mother Nature cooperates. When it does open for the season, tickets can be purchased on the new online reservation system.

As a matter of procedure, we will wait to post any reservation times for purchase on the website until we know we're going to be open. Similar to last year, sessions will be 2 hours long and we will only sell as many tickets as we have snow tubes.

Attendance on the hill will be limited to 75 people and everyone must use their own snow tube. Waiver forms must also be signed when you arrive.

Tickets

Ages 16 and under: $15.00

Ages 17 and above: $18.00

Maple Ridge Center is located at 7421 East Road in Lowville, New York. Learn more at Mapleridgecenter.org.

