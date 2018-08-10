Freight Train Derailment Blamed On Flooding Of Tracks

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say flooding is likely to blame for a freight train derailment in New York's Southern Tier that sent two empty railcars into the Delaware River. No one was hurt.

The New York Susquehanna and Western Railroad says all four locomotives and an unknown number of railcars on the Binghamton-bound train left the tracks around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Delaware County town of Deposit, on the Pennsylvania border.

Diesel fuel from two of the locomotives spilled, some of it into the river. Environmental officials are assessing the impact.