Fulton Woman Killed in 3-Car Crash is Oswego Town of Volney

One person is dead following a 3-car crash in Volney.

On Monday, December 27, 2021 at approximately 4:04pm New York State Police were called to County Route 6 just south of Weller Road in the Oswego County Town of Volney.

The NYSP says that a 2014 Dodge pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Matthew C. Pelton from Phoenix, New York “was towing an enclosed trailer (while) travelling northbound on County Route 6 when he lost control, jackknifed, and entered the southbound lane and struck a 2012 Kia Forte” operated by 63-year-old Robyn M. Sweeney from Fulton, New York.

Troopers say that Sweeney’s car, which was then facing northbound in the southbound lane, was then struck head-on by a 2016 Mazda SUV that was being driven by 36-year-old Jennifer L. Loveless from North Syracuse. That forced the Kia off of the road and into a row of hedges.

Pelton, the driver of the pickup truck, was brought to Upstate University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Loveless, the driver of the Mazda, was brought to another hospital with what police say were also non-life threatening injuries. A 41-year-old male passenger in the Mazda reportedly was not injured.

Robyn Sweeney, the driver of the Kia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police say that the crash remains under investigation. There is no information yet on what may have caused the pickup truck driver to lose control of his vehicle.

[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

