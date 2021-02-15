Gas Prices Continue To Rise In New York
The average price for a gallon of gas in New York state is $2.60, up four cents from last week.
According to the latest survey by AAA Northeast, today’s price is 15 cents higher than a month ago and a penny cheaper that this time last year.
The average price in the Utica-Rome area is up five cents a gallon to $2.63.
“The pandemic discount is almost gone as prices locally are just a few pennies less than they were a year ago at this time,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Despite demand being down, production cuts are keeping oil prices from falling, leading to higher prices for consumers at the pump.”
New York’s average price is 10 cents higher than the national average.
