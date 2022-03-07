Gas Prices In New York Near A Record All-Time High, Senators Propose Relief

Gas Prices In New York Near A Record All-Time High, Senators Propose Relief

photo courtesy of John Williams

State Senators Peter Oberacker and Fred Akshar are introducing legislation to provide New York consumers immediate relief at the gas pump.

The New York Gas Tax Relief Act would suspend the state’s gas tax until September 1 in an effort to combat the increased gas prices that have burdened New Yorkers over the past two years and have escalated even higher in recent weeks.

“Driving to work, the grocery store, the doctor, or to pick up the kids from any number of locations is a reality of life where we live,” said Senator Oberacker.  “Higher gasoline costs are a constant budget burden and the price at the pump is on the rise again due to a number of factors.  Fortunately, Albany has the ability to offer immediate relief by suspending the state gas tax.”

Included in the Gas Tax Relief Act is a measure that would ensure gas tax collections are directed to the state’s Dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust Fund,

AAA Northeast
loading...

According to AAA Northeast, New York's average price is up 46 cents from last week to $4.26 a gallon.

This week’s prices is only four-cents lower than the highest ever recorded by AAA in July of 2008 and is 68 cents higher that a month ago.

In the Utica-Rome area, the average price is $4.21 a gallon, which is up 41 cents from last week.

New York’s average gas price 20 cents higher than the national average.

Region

Current Price*

One Week AgoOne Month AgoOne Year Ago
New York State$4.26$3.80$3.58$2.83
Utica, NY$4.21$3.80$3.63$2.84
Massachusetts$4.16$3.62$3.44$2.68
Connecticut$4.28$3.72$3.57$2.79
Pennsylvania$4.23$3.75$3.61$2.99

*Prices as of March 7, 2022

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges.

25 Stores / Restaurants You Want To See At Sangertown In New Hartford

What type of stores and restaurants would you want to see at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford? That's the question we've asked on social media and have plenty of suggestions.

Check Out These 43 Amazing Classic Custom-Made Neon Signs

There are very few authentic neon sign companies left in America. One of the coolest is located in Upstate New York where neon artist and craftsman Howie Cohen repairs, restores and creates some of the most amazing neon signs and clocks in the country. Here are 43 beautiful neons from the Just Neon Sign Company in Utica, NY.
Filed Under: aaa northeast, new york gas tax relief act, peter oberracker
Categories: New York News, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top