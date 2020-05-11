Gas Prices Remain Steady In New York This Week

Gasoline prices in New York are remaining steady this week.

That’s according to AAA Northeast.

AAA’s May 11th survey of prices in the state shows regular unleaded averaging $2.15 a gallon, 31 cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average in New York was 81 cents higher at $2.96 a gallon.

“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease. The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump,” said Patti Artessa, Regional Director, Public Affairs.

The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 70 cents, from a low of $1.59 to a high of $2.29 a gallon.

Monday’s average local gas prices are as follows:

Self-Serve Grade

$2.11 Regular Unleaded

$2.42 Midgrade Unleaded

$2.77 Premium Unleaded

$2.75 Diesel

AAA is advising motorists to shop for the best prices in their area.