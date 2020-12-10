Genesis Group Announces Data And Research Center

The Genesis Group is unveiling a new initiative for the Mohawk Valley, “The Genesis Center – A Catalyst for Excellence in Research and Data Analytics.”

President and CEO Ray Durso says the Genesis Center will enhance efforts between the Genesis Group and area colleges, school districts, businesses and community volunteers.

Durso says the data and research center will also offer opportunities for Data Analytics and Quantitative Analysis projects and programs.

“We're excited to introduce the Genesis Center to our community. This adaptive leadership initiative uses collaborative engagement to seek those innovative and creative ideas and initiatives that will move our region forward," said Durso

The Genesis Center will start out as a remote initiative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.