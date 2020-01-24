Genesis Group Holds 15th Annual Legislative Breakfast

The Genesis Group held its 15th annual Legislative Breakfast on Friday morning at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro.

Local elected officials laid out their plans for the upcoming year and answered questions from the audience.

A number of local high school students were in attendance.

Officials who took part in today’s event included Congressman Anthony Brindisi, Senator Joseph Griffo, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri, Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Vincent Bono and Assembly members Marianne Buttenschon, Brian Miller and Robert Smullen.