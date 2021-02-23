Lt. Governor Delivers Virtual Budget Presentation

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul delivered a virtual 2021 state budget presentation hosted by the Genesis Group on Tuesday.

Hochul says the coronavirus pandemic has left New York with a $15 billion budget gap.

She says New York is facing two scenarios.

Hochul says under the worst case scenario, the state would have to find more money and that would mean tax increases and cuts in funding to education, health care and social services.

She says the second scenario is fair funding from the federal government.

Hochul says Washington knows this is not a New York only problem, it's a national problem and just like any national disaster, they have to help pay for it.

A new state budget must be approved by April 1st.