Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!

A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?

Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.

There will be 3 bands at the festival, featuring The Beadle Brothers, Last Left, and Uncle Charlie & The Meatballs. While listening to the music, enjoy food and drinks from the brewery. Don't forget to also stop by the variety of healthcare vendors from across the region.

The past few years have been difficult, and if we've learned anything in that time it's the importance of taking care of our health and well-being.

This years event will be held at Madison County's own Good Nature Farm Beauty, on State Route 12B in Hamilton. The award winning farm-to-glass brewery is the county's first farm brewery and actually among one of New York State's first Farm Breweries.

The farm offers beer by the glass, growler fills, cans and even delicious food from their magnificent Farm-to-Table Kitchen. Enjoy the event out in the Beer Garden or go inside to see everything else Good Nature has to offer.

The Madison County Department of Health will be at the event to administer vaccinations for the Flu, COVID-19, and Tetanus. Vaccination is NOT REQUIRED for attendance. No appointments are needed if you're interested in receiving a shot.

Once again, the Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival is being held on Sunday, September 18th from 2pm-7pm at Good Nature Farm Brewery in Hamilton. More information is available on the events website.

