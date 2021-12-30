Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted in Epstein Sex Abuse Case

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict announced Wednesday capped a monthlong trial featuring accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of every count except one. She faces years in prison. It's an end long sought by women who spent years fighting to hold Maxwell accountable for abusing them.

Her lawyers said she's being used as a scapegoat for crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in 2019.

Remember When These Sad Buildings Were Hudson Valley Hot Spots? These Hudson Valley Spots Used to Be Hopping

11 Incredibly Stupid Laws In New York State If you do any of the following actions, you might end up with a fine. But odds are you will be safe. Maybe heir on the side of caution though. Except with the flirting one, that one has to be totally wrong.

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.