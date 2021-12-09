Girlfriend: Daunte Wright Was ‘Just Gasping’ After Shooting

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI, The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by suburban Minneapolis police and fatally shot by an officer testified to the chaotic moments immediately afterward.

Wright's girlfriend, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, told the court Thursday that she screamed at Wright but that he "wasn't answering me and he was just gasping."

She said she grabbed whatever was in the car and put it on his chest, but that she didn't know what to do.

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is on trial on manslaughter charges in the April killing of Wright. She has said she meant to use her Taser on him but mistakenly used her gun instead.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

2021 Gift Guide For Film and TV Fans The movie or television lover in your life will love these fun, cool, silly gifts.