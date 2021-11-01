Bonnie Raitt will return to the Capital Region in the spring of 2022. She will also make stops in Rochester and Syracuse. Bonnie Raitt announced her 2022 tour dates late last week.

Bonnie Raitt is seventy-one years old and has been touring for decades. However, the last time she was in the Capital Region was part of the Outlaw Music Festival at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. It was star-studded. It included of course Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, and Brothers Osborne. The show was on September 7th, 2019. Before that, Bonnie Raitt was at the Palace Theater in Albany in March of 2016.

She will return to Upstate New York on April 12th in Rochester, April 13th in Syracuse, and to Albany on April 15th. Ticket information and venues have not been announced yet. Raitt has not announced her opening acts as of yet.

Bonnie Raitt said that she has been working on a new album when she announced the tour. She said that her tour would start in the spring and continue to the fall.

Raitt said in a statement, according to newyorkupstate.com:

The band and I can’t wait to get back to what we’re meant to do -- play live again! Hope to see you when we come through!

The ten-time Grammy winner is known for her eclectic mix of roots, rock, blues, folk, and of course country music. She has other major accolades to her name including one of the 100 Greatest Singers of all Time and one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone. She has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

