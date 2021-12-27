GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Two Kids Who Died in Utica Fire

Two children died in a tragic house fire that occurred early in the morning on December 27. Now, members of the community are coming together to raise money for the family for funeral expenses.

Original Story

The Utica Fire Department and Utica Police Department were on the scene of the fire at 1226 Thorn Street. UPD confirmed the death of two children, ages 6 and 7.

According to the GoFundMe, those children were "two, sweet girls who were bright lights in the school community."

These two were always spunky, energetic and always brought a smile to anyone they came in contact with. Our students, teachers, faculty and staff will treasure them in our memories and hearts forever.

The GoFundMe has a goal of If you're interested in donating, you can click the button below to visit the GoFundMe link.

According to UPD, multiple families were displaced during the fire.

The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross says that it is providing emergency assistance to the five people who were displaced.

Shelter, food, and clothing was provided to three adults and two children that survived the fire. In a written release, the Red Cross says that staff and volunteers "will remain available to help those affected by the fire as​ they navigate the road to recovery."

There is still no information yet detailing the cause of the fire. However, UPD is currently investigating.

The Utica Police Department is working hand in hand with the Utica Fire Department to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Any information developed with respect to that will be released immediately.

As we learn more details, we will keep you informed.

