Two Children Killed, Surviving Family Members Displaced in Utica House Fire

UPDATE: 12/27/2021 4:45pm

Utica Police say that the two victims of this morning's fire were six and seven years old. Their identities will not be released at this time based on the family's wishes.

According to a statement from the UPD, "The Utica Police Department is working hand in hand with the Utica Fire Department to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Any information developed with respect to that will be released immediately."

UPDATE: 12/27/2021 1:45pm The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross says that it is providing emergency assistance to the five people who were displaced during this morning's "multi-family fire" on Thorn Street.

Shelter, food, and clothing was provided to three adults and two children that survived the fire. In a written release the Red Cross says that staff and volunteers "will remain available to help those affected by the fire as​ they navigate the road to recovery."

There is still no information yet detailing the cause of the fire.

UPDATE: 12/27/2021 9:12am

The Utica Police Department is confirming that two children have died in a house fire this morning.

Fatal Fire on Thorn Street Photo Credit: Andrew Derminio, WIBX / TSM

Police said, "The Utica Fire Department and Emergency Room staff at St Elizabeth's and St Luke's did everything they could to rescue and save the children. Thank you to them for all their efforts."

Please keep the family of the children in your thoughts at this time.

Fatal Fire on Thorn Street 12/27/2021 Photo Credit: Andrew Derminio, WIBX / TSM

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire and no additional information is available at this time. The UPD and UFD are still investigating.

Original Story:

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information is available.

The Utica Fire Department and Utica Police Department are on the scene of a fatal fire on the 1200 block of Thorn Street in Utica near the intersection with Baxter Avenue. According to the UFD's Facebook page crews were on the scene at 1226 Thorn Street at 5:10 this morning.

No information is available at this time.

Residents are advised to stay away from the area "for the forseeable future" to allow emergency responders and investigators to do their jobs.

1200 Block of Thorn Street Neighbourhood Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps December 2021

