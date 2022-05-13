4 Ways To Bring Good Luck On Friday The 13th

Today is Friday the 13th and most people associate that with bad luck.

Here is why most people think that today is considered a bad luck day. It all has to do with the number 13.

In many cultures, 12 is considered a "Complete" number...Many different cultures also consider 12 a perfect number. Since the 13th throws off the balance, it is considered unlucky.

Plus way back in the day, most crucifixions happened on Friday, so Friday was considered an unlucky day too...So add them both together and boom you get a SUPER UNLUCKY Day!!

But there are some things you can do to bring good luck into your life. According to the website thebalanceeveryday.com, doing these four things today and really on any other day should bring some good luck into your home.

1. - Lucky Horseshoe Charms

Legend attributes lucky horseshoes to Saint Dunstan, a historical figure who died in 988 AD. According to the legend, Dunstan, who was a blacksmith, was commanded by the devil to shoe his horse. Instead, Dunstan nailed a horseshoe to the devil's foot and refused to remove it and ease the devil's pain until he received a guarantee that the devil would stay away from any house with a horseshoe on the door. Thus, any house with a horseshoe was guaranteed to be lucky.

2. - Ladybugs as Good Luck Charms

Some cultures say that if a ladybug lands on you and you don't brush it off, your luck will improve. Others say that if a man and a woman see a ladybug at the same time, they'll fall in love. in Belgium, a ladybug crawling across a maiden's hand was a sign that she would be married soon. A large number of ladybugs in the spring was an indication to farmers that there would be a good harvest.

3. - The Number 7

One reason for this might be that the number seven has special mathematical properties. The ancient Greeks called 7 "the perfect number," the sum of 3 (triangle) and 4 (square), which are perfect forms. Seven also crops up in a number of prominent places:

There are 7 days of the week.

There are 7 colors in the rainbow.

There are 7 planets visible to the naked eye.

The 7th son of a 7th son is supposed to be especially gifted and lucky.

7 is a winning roll in many games of chance.

4. - Acorns as Lucky Symbols

Because of its association with the Norse god, Odin, the lowly acorn is also considered a symbol of luck. Odin hung himself from an oak tree to gain knowledge, so the acorn has come to symbolize wisdom.

So don't let Friday the 13th scare you, go out and bring some good luck into your life today.

