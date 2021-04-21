Are you excited? Sangertown Square is starting to move back to its regular operating hours, before COVID-19.

Sangertown has announced a phased expansion of operating hours. They say

-- Steady increases in traffic, vaccination rollout, and pent-up customer demand behind the phased approach to expanded hours --

On April 23, Sangertown Square will begin the phased expansion of its hours.

PHASE 1:

Starting April 23, Mall hours will be Monday – Saturday, 10AM-9PM. There will be no change in the current closing time on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday during the first phase. Sunday hours will be 11AM-6PM.

PHASE 2:

On June 28, Sangertown Square's hours for Monday – Saturday will be 10AM-9PM. Sunday shopping hours will be 11AM-6PM.

Victoria Orilio, Marketing Director of Sangertown Square Mall, tells us:

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Sangertown Square, combined with increased vaccination rollout, and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days.”

Mall restaurant venues will continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation or visit the center’s online directory here.

Several stores did not make it through the COVID-19 pandemic at Sangertown Square, including Macy's, JCPenney, H&M, Justice, Forever 21, Payless Shoes, and more.

Despite closures, many of the stores open at Sangertown Square are looking to hire full-time and part-time employees.

