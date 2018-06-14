GOP Lawmakers Seek Reforms Of Economic Development Programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republicans in the state Assembly are joining a government reform group in calling for more transparency in New York's economic development programs.

Members of the chamber's minority party are holding a news conference Wednesday at the Capitol with Reclaim New York to push legislation that would make such programs more transparent in terms of overall spending and who's getting the tax breaks, business grants and loans.

Critics of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's economic development policies say the state gives out billions in economic development incentives each year without providing clear evidence New York taxpayers are getting a good return on their investments.