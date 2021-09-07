Got Pac Man Fever? You Can Own An Original Pac Man Arcade Game

How many quarters did you pump into the Pac Man machine at the arcade back in the day?

You can now own an original 1980 Pac Man arcade game, complete with its original manual, for $500.

The machine is listed for sale on the Facebook Page Bath, Corning, Elmira Online Yard Sales.

The owner says he used the machine for years and it just stopped working.

He says it could be a loose wire or it could be the monitor, he’s not sure.

He says you’ll never get one in the same condition for less than $5,000 and it may cost a few hundred dollars to fix.

Don;t miss out on your chance to own a original 1980's Pac Man arcade game.

Here’s some Pac Man notes and numbers:

Pac-Man is a maze action game developed and released by Namco for arcades in 1980. In North America, the game was released by Midway Manufacturing as part of its licensing agreement with Namco America.

The arcade version of Pac-Man on its own is worth an estimated $7.6 billion.. But this doesn't include alternative sources of revenue the franchise would generate. For example, the Ms. Pac-Man arcade game on its own is worth an estimated $2.4 billion.

The first "Pac-Man" machine was placed in an arcade in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya District on May 22, 1980 ,

T he original Japanese name was Puckman , which evolved from the Japanese word paku, meaning "chomp." Given the closeness to a certain explicit four-letter English word, a lot of arcade operators at the time were worried that vandals would alter the letter P. Eventually, "Pac" was suggested as an alternate name.

Ms Pac Man, the sequel to Pac Man, was released in 1982.

