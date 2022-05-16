Got What it Takes? Get Cast in a Feature Film Near Albany, NY Today!

A casting call has opened up near the Capital Region, and you could have your chance to make it onto the big screen.

Hudson Valley Casting announced last week that they are holding a virtual casting call, that will be open through Friday, May 20th at 6:00 PM. The best and brightest actors will get their chance to audition, from a remote location, for a role in a new feature film to be produced in the area.

Here's what you need to know, and how you can begin your Oscar-winning career right in your own backyard.

Get our free mobile app

Casting Call Open for Feature Film "Brother's Blood" Near Albany

As reported on by ABC News 10, Hudson Valley Casting and casting agent Heidi Eklund are casting "all types over 18 years of age" for various roles in an upcoming feature film, "Brother's Blood".

The film will be shooting during May and June of this year. Though specific locations for the movie's production haven't been announced, applicants are supposed to be within two hours of Albany, New York, in order to qualify for casting.

Actors in the Capital Region are needed for a new movie project (Jakob Owens / Unsplash) Actors in the Capital Region are needed for a new movie project (Jakob Owens / Unsplash) loading...

Those who are interested in auditioning are being asked to submit two examples of themselves on-camera, as the casting call is being done completely virtually. All applicants will be reading for the role of "Dale", who is described as "a worker who provided a service in a home."

Applicants are also asked to film themselves with their "slate", an acting term that describes a physical or digital board that contains personal information. The info being asked for is:

Your name

Union status (if you are sag-aftra eligible are you a must pay)

Your city/state where you receive mail

You can visit Hudson Valley Casting's post on the casting call for more information, and, if you're interested in auditioning right away, you can visit Breakdown Services' landing page for the movie.

As they say in the business (apparently), break a leg!

Ten More Inventions You Didn't Know Were Created in Upstate New York From household items, to tools for workers, to a mainstay in baseball, here are ten more thing you didn't know were invented in Upstate New York.