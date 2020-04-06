Governor Cuomo Extends PAUSE Until April 29th

There have now been more than 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State, with 4,758 deaths.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released the numbers at his daily briefing.

Cuomo says projection models show New York could see its apex of COVID-19 cases sooner rather than later.

The governor said schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed until April 29th whether the apex is hit or not.

Cuomo also announced he’s increasing the maximum fine for not honoring social distancing from $500 to $1,000.