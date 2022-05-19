Grand Jury Indicts Man In Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.

Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the indictment of 18-year-old Payton Gendron was handed up Wednesday.

He was silent throughout the proceeding and sent back to jail.

Someone shouted “Payton you’re a coward!” as he was led out. Ten people were killed and three others wounded in the Saturday shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of.

We wanted to share some of the most obscure and bizarre named ones on the list. Have you ever heard of these towns?: