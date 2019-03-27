Griffo And Picente Oppose Tax Bailout For Long Island

Senator Joseph Griffo and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente are reacting to a proposal to use tax dollars to bailout Long Island homeowners.

Senate Democrats want to use state money to provide tax credits to homeowners on Long Island who could see their taxes increase as the result of a new reassessment program.

Griffo and Picente say they're alarmed that Democrats in the state Senate have proposed spending $200 million to bail out Long Island homeowners on the backs of Oneida County and other upstate taxpayers.

They say the proposal is the latest example of how out of touch Democrats in the Senate are with the needs of of Upstate New Yorkers.