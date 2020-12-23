Griffo Asks Cuomo To Re-Examine COVID Vaccine Distribution

Senator Joseph Griffo says Governor Cuomo must re-examine and reconsider the manner in which the state has chosen to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Griffo says local public health departments across the state have proven they have the experience, ability and training to effectively oversee the vaccination distribution process.

He says Mohawk Valley Health System should not be further burdened by additional responsibilities related to distribution of the vaccine, especially when they’re stretched to the limits during the pandemic.

Griffo says he agrees with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente that local public health departments can handle the vaccine protocols and distribution.