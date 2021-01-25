Griffo Critical of Governor’s Vaccine Rollout (Video)

New York State Senator Joe Griffo of Rome is asking district attorneys around the state to investigate the possible hacking of the state vaccination program, which according to Governor Cuomo's office, could have allowed for the untimely release of a vaccination link last week.

Griffo, interviewed on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show on Thursday, said that "hacking" was one of the claims made by the Governor's office last week to explain how the link went public, resulting in thousands of vaccine appointment cancellations in Oneida County and throughout the state.

Griffo also complained that the vaccine rollout has been anything but efficient and the PODs set up by County Executive Anthony Picente are organized and convenient. Griffo said that the addition of a site at SUNY POLY has only resulted in further confusion and has now forced the county sites to temporarily shut down because they've run out of the vaccine.

During the interview, a caller described how she had scheduled the vaccine at Audelicious at the Utica Memorial Auditorium using the link that was later deemed invalid. She said she never received a cancellation notice, but did receive a reminder to show up for her vaccination at SUNY POLY. When she arrived at SUNY POLY, she was turned away and told that her appointment wasn't valid.

Listen to the complete interview here.