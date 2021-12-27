Senator Joseph Griffo is urging Governor Hochul to sign the “Pharmacy Rescue Package.”

The legislation would address flaws in the state’s prescription drug distribution system and regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

The legislation addresses issues in the state’s drug distribution system regarding pharmacy benefits managers (PBM's), specifically in terms of their impact on drug prices, which state lawmakers say reduces patient choices.

Currently, PBM's can determine the amount of money pharmacies are reimbursed for prescriptions dispensed.

The bill also calls for fair drug pricing rules to keep costs down;

Griffo says the bill would better protect and preserve the state’s independent pharmacies.

“The governor must take action immediately and sign the ‘Pharmacy Rescue Package’ into law to better protect and preserve the state’s independent pharmacies and the critical and personalized care that they provide to New Yorkers," said Griffo "New York’s community pharmacies have been on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. It is imperative that we do all that we can to ensure that these small businesses remain viable within the communities that they serve.”

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents Pharmacy Benefit Managers, has a statement on their website.

"The bottom line is that the New York legislation will significantly increase prescription drug costs, restrict home delivery of medications, and remove safety protocols for dispensing medicines that protect patients."

The legislation was passed unanimously by the state legislature over the summer.

The governor has until the end of the year to sign the package into law.

