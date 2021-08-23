Have you ever wondered if you're allowed to grill on your balcony or porch here in Utica, Rome, and the rest of Central New York?

Quick Answer- No, it's against the law. Specifically, New York State Fire Code section 308.1.4.

Long Explained Answer- Let's dig into the laws, and why they are in place.

Charcoal burners and other open-flame cooking devices are not to be operated on

combustible balconies or within 10 feet of combustible construction.

Exceptions include one and two-family dwellings and balconies or decks that are protected by an automatic sprinkler system.”

So simply, gas and charcoal barbecues are prohibited on decks and balconies. The Fire Code of New York State does not prohibit the use and/or storage of electric grills on balconies too.

To add even more color, the rule does not apply to noncombustible construction such as concrete or steel or balconies protected by automatic fire sprinklers. A big hat tip to 107.9 Lite FM for the idea.

11 Incredibly Stupid Laws In New York State If you do any of the following actions, you might end up with a fine. But odds are you will be safe. Maybe heir on the side of caution though. Except with the flirting one, that one has to be totally wrong.

12 More Dumb Laws In And Around New York State

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

Syracuse Restaurants From A To Z- Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.

Here's our A-Z



Here are some Gas and Charcoal Grill Safety Outdoor Grilling Tips, thanks to Homeland Security:

1) Gas and charcoal BBQ grills must only be used outdoors. If used indoors, or in any enclosed spaces, such as tents, they pose both a fire hazard and the risk of exposing occupants to toxic gases and potential asphyxiation.

2) Position the grill well away from siding, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

3) Place the grill a safe distance from lawn games, play areas, and foot traffic.

4) Keep children and pets away from the grill area: declare a three-foot "safe zone" around the grill.

5) Put out several long-handled grilling tools to give the chef plenty of clearance from heat and flames when flipping burgers.

6) Periodically remove grease or fat buildup in trays below grill so it cannot be ignited by a hot grill.