Top Shops To Buy Meats For Grilling In Upstate New York

According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this during the warmer weather. You have to remember to be safe, and also make sure you grill delicious food too.

How To Make Your Grilling Safer

To make grilling, here's 5 simple tips to remember from The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York:

1) Make sure your grill is at least 10 feet away from your home, garage, or trees.

2) Don’t use grills in a garage, on a porch, deck or on top of anything that can catch fire. Never use a propane barbecue grill on a balcony, terrace or roof: it is both dangerous and illegal.

3) Don’t wear loose clothing that might catch fire.

4) When lighting your propane barbecue, make sure all the connections are secure and open the lid and strike your match or lighter before turning on the gas.

5) In the event of a grease fire, NEVER attempt to extinguish with water. It will only cause the flames to flare up. Use an approved portable fire extinguisher.

Where To Buy The Meat

Here's a look at some places locally to buy meats from. Who should we add to the list?

