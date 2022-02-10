Grogu’s Decision Explained: What Will He Choose?

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett.

This week’s Book of Boba Fett hinges on a huge choice: Will Grogu decide to continue his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker? Or will he return to Din Djarin and become a Mandalorian, forsaking his potential to become a Jedi?

That’s the question that was left hanging at the end of Episode 5. In our latest Star Wars video, we explore what will happen if Grogu chooses each of his two potential paths, and how each one could set up events we have already seen that occurred in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. We also examine which choice seems more likely, and speak to several Star Wars experts about their thoughts about The Book of Boba Fett, and where they see the story going in the season finale and beyond. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on Grogu’s huge choice on the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, check out more of our videos below, including every The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 Easter eggs, our predictions for The Mandalorian Season 3, and all the Easter eggs in Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.