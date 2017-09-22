Groundbreaking Held For Veterans Housing Project In Utica

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Friday for the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center Housing Project.

When completed, the $3.2 million dollar project will provide 17 units of permanent and supportive housing for homeless veterans.

Vincent Scalise, Executive Director of the Veterans Outreach Center, says they take about 100 homeless veterans off the streets every year.

Scalise says that job will now be easier with on-site housing, which has always been the goal of the center.

Construction is expected to be completed in eight months.

Funding for the project was provided by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The project is also supported by $35,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Utica.