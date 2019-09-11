Parkway Center Volunteers Take Part In 9/11 Day Of Service

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX

Volunteers from the Parkway Center and the Genesis Group took part in the 9/11 National Day of Service at the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica on Wednesday.

Volunteers packaged donations of food and non-perishable food items to stock the food pantry at the center.

The food was collected throughout the month of August at various Fill-the-Bus events

The 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance was enacted into Federal Law in 2009.

