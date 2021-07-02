Gun-Wielding Bandit Flees on Bike After Robbing Johnson City Bank

Johnson City police say a Main Street bank branch was robbed by a masked man who then rode away on a small mountain bicycle.

The bandit reportedly displayed a black handgun at the NBT Bank at 331 Main Street around 1:20 p.m. Friday. He left the site just north of Wilson Medical Center with some cash.

Authorities say the suspect was described as a Black man; 6-feet tall; wearing dark-colored pants, dark shoes, a light blue denim jacket, a black hat with long dark hair. The robber had a backpack and a black-and-white bag.

RELATED: Police Seek Gunman After Robbery at Johnson City Bank

The man was last seen riding the bike in the area of St. Charles Street, a short distance from the bank.

Police are asking people with security cameras in the area to view video recorded from 1:20 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Those who have information about the robbery may contact Johnson City police at (607) 729-9321.

Johnson City NBT Bank Branch Robbed

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or (607) 772-8400 extension 233.

For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.