Gun-Wielding Bandit Flees on Bike After Robbing Johnson City Bank

Johnson City police say a Main Street bank branch was robbed by a masked man who then rode away on a small mountain bicycle.
The bandit reportedly displayed a black handgun at the NBT Bank at 331 Main Street around 1:20 p.m. Friday. He left the site just north of Wilson Medical Center with some cash.
Authorities say the suspect was described as a Black man; 6-feet tall; wearing dark-colored pants, dark shoes, a light blue denim jacket, a black hat with long dark hair. The robber had a backpack and a black-and-white bag.
RELATED: Police Seek Gunman After Robbery at Johnson City Bank
The man was last seen riding the bike in the area of St. Charles Street, a short distance from the bank.
Police are asking people with security cameras in the area to view video recorded from 1:20 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Those who have information about the robbery may contact Johnson City police at (607) 729-9321.
Johnson City NBT Bank Branch Robbed
